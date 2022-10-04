Gor Mahia Football Club chairman Ambrose Rachier set tongues wagging after he openly admitted to being a member of the infamous freemason secret society.

In a televised interview that aired on Sunday, the Nairobi-based lawyer said he has been a member since 1994. He also debunked some of the myths associated with Freemasonry such as devil worship and human sacrifices in exchange for wealth.

“I have been there since 1994 and I would find it is something good, something that I would want to invite a friend.

“It is a member’s organisation in which someone who knows you very well invites you to join. Our main objective is to engage in charity to help humanity,” Rachier said.

Following the interview, Gor Mahia Football Club and Rachier’s law partner, Otiende Amollo, issued statements distancing themselves from the secret group.

Gor Mahia FC’s Secretary-General, Sam Ochola, reassured its fans they are not members of the organisation.

“We are not part of the Freemasons society and that our chairman’s affiliation to the society is a personal journey as attested in the media. The EC kindly requests all fans of the club to stay calm as we mitigate the way forward,” reads the statement.

Amollo on his part tweeted his statement saying he is not a Freemason and will not be joining the movement anytime soon.

“Interesting times! have seen an interview by my law firm partner Ambrose Rachier on Freemasonry! I am not and will never join Freemasonry! Let it be known that the law firm of Rachier & Amollo LLP is NOT associated with the movement!” Amollo said.