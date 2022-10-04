There is nothing like that, and masonry is universally practised, which is an amazing thing If you go to a lounge in India, you will see the same things we practice here in Nairobi.

I have visited a lounge in England because we are allowed to visit other places and see what the others are doing.

I have visited a lounge in London itself, and I just found that there are ordinary people who talk about the charity that we talk about here.

So you have said that you have heard about sacrificing their sons and all that. Have you lost any member and had people say it is because you are a member of the society?

I want to thank God for this. All my children are alive. I have lost no sibling or child, and they are known

I have a son who is 43 years old and practices law with me in my firm here.

I have other children, and I have suffered no death. In my family, I have only lost both my parents, and last year, courtesy of Covid-19, I lost my brother who was 60 years old.

So there is not even the slightest link to any kind of human sacrifice. This is a myth, and it does not happen anywhere that I know myself, and it does not happen in East Africa.

We have branches and we visit Seychelles for brotherhood, we visit Tanzania, and in November, we are going to establish a lounge in Tanzania.

We also visit Uganda and normally it’s a great pleasure to go and do work in some of those places.

We go and meet brothers in a district where we have a head. We do these visits, and in Tanzania, I haven’t heard of anyone being sacrificed, this is some loose talk from idle minds.

Have you initiated any of your children or family members?

Yes, my very close family members are there. I have put in many of them, close to 20 people that I have already taken in.

But they had to opt-in; it is not like I am pushing them to go in. Do you see the contradiction?

You bring in your son, nephew or friend. Let’s talk about the son. Is this the same son you would want to sacrifice? It doesn’t make sense.

How does your family take it?

They know it and they are happy with it. You see, we go and we come back home, and tell them today we are going to freemasonry usually around 6 pm or so.

And by 9 o’clock or so, you tell them please don’t keep dinner for me today I will am going to have dinner at the freemasons hall on Nyerere Road.

They know it. My children know it, my family knows. They know that today, Ambrose Rachier is going for freemasonry. There is a way we dress, and I carry my attire to go and dress.

This is a society of men, and now that is the only part I want to apologise for, that we should bring in women because the subject we are talking about includes everyone else.

We have projects that we support — bursaries and we are building a home for the elderly in Muthaiga. These are some o the things that we are doing.

You said that the meeting is from 6 am onwards on Nyerere Road at the freemasons hall, and you said there is the way the service is conducted, and that you go there with an attire. Please explain.

Depending on the lounges, there are completely different types of attire, depending on the origin.

Masonry had one origin, but subsequently, there are times in the 17th or 18th century, when there was a schism, just like in churches, where you start a church, where there is the conservative and the evangelical church protestants as a different one, Christ is the answer, and people who worship on Saturdays, they are called Adventists.

Masonry is a little bit like that, and we have branches. Some are based in nations in countries, where there are Scottish, Irish, and English lounges.

When you go to France, we also have a lot of masonries. We have books that we use for different lounges.

Each and every craft has got their system of running the meeting, and it comprises many things.

You have a meeting, and there is someone who chairs the meeting.

There is also a committee, which meets before the day of the meeting, and we meet in different days.

We have a freemasons hall in Mombasa, Kisumu and Ruiru.

Why is it that the meeting starts at six o’clock and how is it done?

We do that because of people who go to work, and we also don’t want you to stay too late because of family reasons.

Masons are family people, very responsible people, and I am not scared to say I am one of them, and it is something I don’t regret joining.

It’s not weekly, it’s monthly. And it’s something to do with the British. We don’t have meetings in August, September and December.

In December we devote it to the lord, and those of us who are Christians celebrate Christmas and pray.

Are rituals done?

I am not allowed to talk about it. If you want, I will propose you come and join, and you will not regret it so that you see how it is done. But again, we have those secrets.

If you are at a lower level we don’t tell you what we do at the second level or the third level. You have to pass a certain test.

It is not about ritualism, I can see you are trying to explore more about ritualism. That is not important.

What is important is the meeting of these people to discuss matters of charity, and at the end we actually give offerings.

Apart from the Pentecostal Church, Christ is the Answer Ministries and the Seventh Day Adventists who normally just come the way they are dressed, yesterday you saw Archbishop Ole Sapit, how was he dressed?

In a robe! Then you see that Muslims when going to pray, they dress in a certain way.

You have also seen catholic priests, the fathers, and you have seen the pope dressed.

So I find it completely interesting that people would pursue how a person is dressed in freemasonry yet the issue of ceremonial dressing is a thing that is in the public domain.

We just wear a suit and some kind of apron to symbolise building, because when you go to build you wear an apron for painting and that kind of thing. That is all; there is nothing beyond that.