Besides the Citizen TV news anchoring couple Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla, NTV’s Smriti Vidyarthi and Mark Masai form quite the formidable news presenting duo on Kenyan television.

Unlike Lulu Hassan and Rashid who have their marriage acting in their favour, Smriti and Masai have had to develop their chemistry in the office.

Smriti on Tuesday narrated a funny incident that happened to convince her that she and Masai were meant to be co-anchors.

She said that before going on air, they usually discuss what colour to wear. On one particular day, however, Mark Masai forgot to get back to Smriti on the colours he would be wearing.

“Whenever we’re anchoring together, we always discuss our wardrobe colours beforehand, to ensure we don’t clash terribly. Yesterday, @mark_masai was meant to get back to me about his colours, but forgot,” Smriti wrote.

She said she decided to go with peach and to her surprise, Mark Masai also went for peach.

“I decided to wear whatever I wanted to and said to myself “if he happens to have any peach in his outfit, then we are definitely meant to be partners” – Lo and behold; peach dress, peach shirt, peach tie. MEANT TO BE – or maybe just coincidence 😂 But the true story is that when we saw each other, we 😂👊🏽🫂 and concluded that we are just meant-to-be partners on 📺,” Smriti narrated.

Here they are with their peachy outfits.