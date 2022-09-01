Roots Party deputy presidential candidate Justina Wamae has responded to the new changes instituted by party leader Prof. George Wajackoyah.

Through a gazette notice on Wednesday, August 31, Wajackoyah named Yagnick Vinod Ramji as the Roots Party Deputy Party Leader following a resolution meeting by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the party headquarters in Karen.

The Wajackoyah-led committee also appointed Naran Velji Arjan as CEO and Janet Akinyi Odhiambo as Deputy National Chairperson.

In response, Justina said she was not privy to the changes, adding that the party was trying to frustrate her into resigning.

“I knew what they were doing was to frustrate me so that I can resign. It is good that they have done what they said they will do and I’m still waiting for a dismissal letter,” she said.

Justina said she is Roots Party Deputy Leader by virtue of being Wajackoyah’s running mate.

“There is so much, you know by being running mate it translates to being the deputy party leader but I need to check my letter, but the beauty is they have implemented what they wanted to do.”