Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured Kenyans that he will not engage in any business with the government.

Gachagua also welcomed the wealth declaration policy and urged all public servants to get on board.

The DP added that his commitment to transparency and need for wealth declaration had compelled him to hand over the family businesses to his son.

“I think wealth declaration is a good policy. I want to tell Kenyans that I will not do business with the government. I have handed over two companies to my son to continue the family business,” he told Sophia Wanuna on KTN News.

Gachagua added that his Ksh1.2million salary is sufficient and he doesn’t need any more money.

“I want to continue serving Kenyans and the salary that I will get is enough, there is no need to make more money outside of that. I have no intentions at all to do any business with the government.

“If my sons want to do business, I’ve told them to conduct with the private sector, because of conflict of interest. I would like to ask all public servants not to do business with the government,” he stated.