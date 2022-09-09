Kenyan parents want president-elect Willliam Ruto to retain Education CS Prof George Magoha in his Cabinet.

The National Parents Association (NPA) also wants Ruto to keep the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) going.

The parents noted that Magoha’s hands-on approach to management will help streamline some of the CBC hitches. They also want a smooth transition of learners to junior secondary schools, which they believe Magoha is well placed to oversee.

“As parents, we want to congratulate President-elect William Ruto on his election as Kenya’s fifth President … We humbly request him to retain Prof Magoha as Education CS to complete the good work that he is doing to ensure a smooth transition to junior secondary,” said NPA chairman Nicholas Maiyo.

The NPA Chair mentioned that many parents are happy with the work Prof Magoha has done to revamp the Education ministry, especially in streamlining the Kenya National Examinations Council(KNEC).

“We know that it is the mandate of the new government to make its own decision, but it is our hope there will be a smooth transition,” Mr Maiyo said.