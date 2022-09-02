No sooner had Tanzanian celebrity couple Nandy and Bilnass welcomed their bundle of joy than the newborn landed her first job.

The songbird and her rapper husband announced the arrival of their first child, a bouncing baby girl, on August 31.

“I thank God for the safe delivery of my baby daughter. I just can’t express how happy I am, but all I can say is that I love dearly mum. Now I appreciate the importance and difficulty of being called a mother. Now I know the meaning of being truly happy. This is happiness deep down from my heart! To my hubby @billnass thank you for this amazing gift,” Nandy said.

The arrival of Nandy’s daughter came with more good tidings as she already had a brand ambassador gig waiting for her.

The newborn is the brand ambassador for Assemble Insurance (T) LTD, a private insurance firm headquartered in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Nandy, who has been serving as the company’s ambassador, noted that her daughter is the new face of Assemble Insurance.

“…Without forgetting Assemble Insurance, me and your new brand ambassador are both safe..and to all the doctors as Aga Khan hospital thanks alot for your cooperation and love you showed me. NEW MOM IN TOWN.” Nandy Wrote.