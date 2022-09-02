Comedian and content creator Oga Obinna(born Steve Maghana) has revealed plans to launch a new groundbreaking reality show dubbed ‘Baby Mama Dramaz’.

Having recently experienced some baby mama drama himself, Obinna says the new show will help men like himself to resolve co-parenting issues. It will also help the mothers call out deadbeat baby daddies with a view to finding an amicable resolution.

“I am starting a show called baby mama dramaz, where men are coming to talk about the baby mama issues.

“When you talk about it we find your baby mama and she also tells her side of the story. Whether she says it or not we are going to the children’s court and the father will have to be in the life of the kid by force by fire.

“The father will have to provide and the mother will allow the father to see the child,” Obinna told Mpasho.

The Kiss 100 radio presenter also mentioned that will facilitate paternity tests should they be needed on ‘Baby Mama Dramaz’.

“If the father is having second guesses that maybe that is not my child then we will do DNA and I will pay for it. Just to have peace of mind and children are raised in an amicable situation,” he said.

We will be keeping an eye out for more details about the show.

Meanwhile, Obinna says his personal baby mama dramas have taught him a lesson. He has resolved that his next romantic relationship must have a prenuptial agreement.

“Henceforth, I will sign a prenup in any relationship I will be in. Term no 1 will be; 1. When we part, leave with whatever you came along with.

2. Refer to point 1.

3. Refer to point 2. Whatever you bring is whatever you leave with. I have learned my lesson.” Obinna said on his breakfast radio show.