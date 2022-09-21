The government has released a Ksh3.55B subsidy to cushion farmers against the high cost of fertilizer.

The Ministry of Agriculture in a statement on Tuesday said the move is in accordance with the directive issued by President William Ruto.

During his inauguration speech, President Ruto directed that 1.4 million bags of fertilizer be availed to farmers at a maximum subsidized price of Ksh3,500 per 50Kg bag down from Ksh 6,500.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Francis Owino said the subsidy fertilizer programme will be availed through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Depots and sub-depots countrywide. The programme will begin in counties that are planting for the short rains season.

“To actualize the Presidential directive, the subsidized fertilizer programme will start with counties undertaking planting during the short rains season of 2022. The Government has availed Kshs. 3.55Billion to subsidize 71,000 Mt (1.42 million x 50 Kg bags) of fertilizer for growing food crops during the short rains season. This quantity will support the cultivation of approximately 1.4 million acres,” wrote Owino.