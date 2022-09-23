Free at last! The exiled General Miguna Miguna is coming home. Viva!

A jubilant Miguna shared the good news on Thursday, September 22, just days after he got a new Kenyan passport.

‘The Man From Toronto’ also shared a schedule of his grand homecoming, which shows he will land in Nairobi on Tuesday, October 25.

The Canada-based barrister tweeted: “HOMECOMING ITINERARY After nearly 5 years of forced BARBARIC EXILE, I’m returning home. Departing from Toronto: October 24, 2022. Arrival at JKIA, Nairobi: October 25, 2022 at 8:20 PM. See you, everyone.”

This comes two days after Miguna Miguna announced that President William Ruto had facilitated the delivery of his new passport.

The self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader also made sure to remind his “sworn enemies” Karanja Kibicho, Fred Matiang’i, and Maj General (Rtd) Dr. Kihalangwa that he is owed Ksh7 million in compensation for all his troubles.

“To Fred Matiang’i, @Karanjakibicho and @GKihalangwa: You are hereby DIRECTED to contact my advocate, Adrian Kamotho Njenga, and sort out the DAMAGES and COSTS the High Court and Court of Appeal awarded me in the various cases I won since 2018. Do so promptly BEFORE I land,” Miguna demanded.

Miguna Miguna was deported in March 2018 after swearing in then opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

In June, he sued Matiang’i and Kibicho in Canada seeking Ksh1.7 billion in compensation. He told the court that his deportation had damaged his reputation and business.

Miguna argued that the cost would cater for damages of unlawful detention, assault, and defamation among others.

“The Plaintiff claims from the Defendants, jointly and severally general damages for malicious prosecution, unlawful detention, torture, assault and battery in the sum of Ksh1.1 billion and general damages for libel, defamation and slander in the sum of Ksh587,050,000,” read the court documents in part.

Miguna also wants Red Alerts to be issued against Matiang’i and Kibicho claiming that the two had committed crimes against Kenyans.

“Whatever goes around comes around. The mafia like Fred Matiang’i, Kibicho and Kihalangwa issued red alerts against me for more than 4 years. Now is their turn to contend with red alerts for crimes they committed against Kenyans,” he said.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Miguna’s Homecoming news.

I don’t own a plane. I don’t control international flights. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) September 22, 2022

Karibu Nyumbani Jenerali https://t.co/jJyWs6cC0P — Mohammed Ali, HSC (@MohaJichoPevu) September 22, 2022

Welcome back home General. Freedom is here, Viva!! https://t.co/m7kMk1n0ZE — Caren Malell (@carencherono3) September 22, 2022

God’s is good 🙏. Wonderful president Ruto. https://t.co/bLJgCMEc2k — Beatrice (@Beatric06754363) September 22, 2022

The Man from Toronto is coming home… https://t.co/OPUBvFsOCk — Ranto 🇰🇪 (@Only1Ranto) September 22, 2022

Karibu Generally 🫡 — #TeamShaffie (@ShaffieWeru) September 22, 2022

Welcome home, wuod Apondo Magina. The NRM is waiting for you. Viva! — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) September 22, 2022

Welcome home, wuod Apondo Magina. The NRM is waiting for you. Viva! — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) September 22, 2022

You deserve to be home. Let me know when you are back, a 5lt of original honey for you. — Henry Yatich, Ph.D (@DrHenryYatich) September 22, 2022