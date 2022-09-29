A student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) was arrested Tuesday over the death of his roommate.

Josphat Nyambuga, a 23-year-old architecture student, is alleged to have killed Arnold Otieno, 21, on Sunday night. Police reports indicate that Nyambuga hit his roommate in the head with a blunt object who later collapsed and died.

Confirming the incident, Juja Sub-county police commander Phyllis Muthoni said the suspect covered the corpse with a bedsheet and stashed it under the bed.

“After we got the report on Monday at around 8 pm, we visited the scene and found the suspect in the same room, living with the body of the deceased,” Muthoni said.

The suspect admitted to killing the telecommunication engineering student. He told police that the deceased came back in the room drunk and disorderly, triggering a heated exchange.

Nyambuga was locked at Juja police station as police continue to gather more evidence to charge the suspect.