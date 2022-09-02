Now that you know what will happen if you don’t switch to the new generation of car plates in 18 months, the National Transport and Safety Authority has issued guidelines on how to apply for the digital number plates.
The rollout of the digital plates will begin with newly registered vehicles from the ‘KDK’ series while applications for the replacement of the old plates will be opened from October 1, 2022.
Motorists can request to change their current number plates in two ways: manually and online.
Here are the steps for each method:
Manual Application
- Acquire application form from NTSA
- Indicate vehicle particulars, type of plates needed
- Deliver fully filled form to NTSA offices
- Make payment (Sh3,000)
- Wait for a text notification to pick up your plates
Online Application via the Transport Integrated Management System(TIMS).
- Subscribe to receive SMS – send NTSA to 22847
- Log on to www.ntsa.go.ke
- Click on the TIMS logo
- Go to apply reflective number plate
- Choose the type of vehicle that needs a new plate
- Indicate the plate type
- Indicate person to pick them
- Indicate the point of collection
- Pay Sh3,000 application fee via mobile money or card
- Preferred plates cost Sh30,000
- Motorcycle plates cost Sh1,500
- NTSA will alert you via text message when plate will be ready.