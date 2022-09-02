Now that you know what will happen if you don’t switch to the new generation of car plates in 18 months, the National Transport and Safety Authority has issued guidelines on how to apply for the digital number plates.

The rollout of the digital plates will begin with newly registered vehicles from the ‘KDK’ series while applications for the replacement of the old plates will be opened from October 1, 2022.

Motorists can request to change their current number plates in two ways: manually and online.

Here are the steps for each method:

Manual Application

Acquire application form from NTSA

Indicate vehicle particulars, type of plates needed

Deliver fully filled form to NTSA offices

Make payment (Sh3,000)

Wait for a text notification to pick up your plates

Online Application via the Transport Integrated Management System(TIMS).