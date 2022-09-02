A high school student reportedly died by apparent suicide on Wednesday, August 31 in Matungulu, Machakos County.

Confirming the tragic incident, Matungulu deputy sub-county police commander Evans Mose said the Form 3 learner had been accused of stealing Sh2,500 pocket money from another student.

“She was adversely mentioned as a suspect by the majority of her colleagues when the matter was being investigated,” Mose said on Thursday.

“The deceased admitted that she stole the said money and had kept it in the dormitory.”

A teacher directed the student to fetch the money during break time and hand it over to the school’s administration.

The girl however took too long to return prompting teachers to go looking for her.

Mose said they found the girl’s body dangling from rafts of a toilet.

“The girl was given keys to the dormitory but she failed to return. This prompted the deputy principal to go looking for her. Unfortunately, they found the girl’s body dangling from the roof of a toilet inside the dormitory building,” Mose said.

Police moved the body to Kangundo level four hospital mortuary, awaiting postmortem.

Further investigations into the incident are ongoing.