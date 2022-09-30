Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has fired a warning shot to ambassadors that they will be recalled should they fail to meet their targets.

The DP said envoys appointed by the new government will sign an agreement to seek new international markets for Kenya’s agricultural produce.

The ambassadors will be required to meet targets on marketing the country’s produce abroad every two years. Those who fail will become farmers back home, Gachagua said.

“For all our ambassadors and high commissioners, 70 percent of their work will be to look for new markets for our agricultural produce while expanding the existing markets. We have agreed that they will all sign an MOU for two years on what we expect them to do, enlarging existing markets and creating new ones. Those unable will be recalled to come back and start farming,” the DP said.

“We are looking forward to making agricultural produce and products more competitive globally,” he added.

Gachagua spoke when he opened the Nairobi International Trade Fair which entered its fourth day on Thursday.

The fair at the Jamhuri Park Showground in Nairobi ends on Sunday.

“This year’s theme, ‘Promoting Innovation and Technology in Agriculture & Trade’, aligns with the government’s agenda of transforming the sector,” Gachagua noted.