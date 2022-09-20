Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has called for pornography to be banned in Kenya.

Speaking on Monday, September 19, the CS said pornographic websites in Kenya should be blocked, either by the current government or the next one.

“In as much as we enjoy the freedom of everything including the internet, the pornographic sites must be blocked as soon as yesterday,” the CS said.

Magoha said blocking websites that stream adult content will protect children from harmful content.

“You do not want your children who are going to primary school to know all types and positions of having sex …. for what purpose?” CS Magoha posed.

The CS said he is happy to be labeled a dictator for standing up against pornography.

“When I mentioned this they said no, you are a dictator but as far as pornography is concerned I want to remain as dictator in everyone’s mind,” he said.

Magoha had in June 2020 lobbied the cabinet and the President to have pornographic websites blocked citing the high rate of teenage pregnancies.

“You see when you are not thinking about sex but someone opens a pornographic page then you start thinking about it and generating ideas. Why is that site accessible in Kenya? Who needs it?” posed Magoha.