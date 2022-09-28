Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has come up with another commendable initiative for his constituents.

The former radio presenter has introduced what he calls ‘Lang’ata Tuesday’s’, a day when he will be offering free advertisements for business owners in Lang’ata.

The ads will be running on his popular social media pages that command millions of followers. On Instagram, where he is one of the top influencers in the country, Jalas boasts over 2.7 million followers.

“Do you run a business in Langata? Every Tuesday I will be running FREE advertising for businesses in Langata on all my socials! DM the business posters or a reel for posting! Share the location of the business and contacts! Let’s grow together! Numbers dont lie!” Jalas announced.

True to his word, Jalango’s InstaStories were a beehive of activity on Tuesday as various Lang’ata businesses responded to his offer.

Lang’ata Tuesday’s comes barely a fortnight after Jalang’o secured free medical services for his constituents in the form of a Sh10 million donation from the Shree Swaminarayan community.

The free medical camp is scheduled for October 2, at the Shree Swaminarayan hospital.

Constituents will get among others, free transport to the hospital and free general checkups.

“On the second of October, we will have the biggest medical camp ever here at Shree Swaminarayan hospital at the Bypass come all for this special day. Don’t leave any patient behind,” Jalas said.

Adding: “There will also be free transportation to the hospital, free drugs, free checkups, free surgeries and all medical attention you need. #UtuNaWatu #Langata1.”