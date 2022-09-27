Bidco Africa has assured consumers that they are committed to the highest quality standards after the Kenya Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) flagged some of their products.

KEBS last Wednesday recalled 10 edible oil and cooking fat brands from the Kenyan market due to alleged non-compliance with set standards.

Bidco’s products included Bahari Fry and Gold n Pure Olive Gold. The bone of contention pertains to Iron content, which is set at a Maximum of 2.5 mg/kg.

Bidco chairman Vimal Shah insisted that the two brands were given clean bill of health following a test done at an independent lab.

“On the matter at hand, we sent sealed samples with the same Batch Numbers to one of the leading independent labs in Kenya, Bureau Veritas, who gave the two products a clean bill of health in compliance with the KEBS standards in the parameter of Iron Content of Maximum 2.5mg / kg. As a leading manufacturer with hundreds of thousands of consumers, our Quality Assurance Team is vigilant 24/7.

“As a responsible Corporate Citizen, we believe in the autonomy of our institutions and will cooperate fully with KEBS even with the said alternative independent lab results,” Vimal added.