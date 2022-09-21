Embakasi East MP has poured cold water on the move by President William Ruto to reduce prices of fertilizer.

Ruto’s administration on Tuesday released a Ksh3.55B subsidy to cushion farmers against the high cost of fertilizer.

While the subsidy was welcomed by farmers, Babu Owino opined that cheaper fertilizer is not an immediate priority for Kenyans who are already starving.

“Si tuliambiwa tu juzi unga itakua 70 bob. Saa hizi they are now reducing the cost of fertilizer. Life is about the is-ness, not the ought-ness. It is about what it is now not what it ought to be tomorrow. For me to reach tomorrow I must achieve today. But for me to achieve today we only need basic needs. The first basic need is food therefore lower the prices of unga,” he said.

The lawmaker further faulted Ruto’s government for failing to fulfill its campaign promise of lowering the cost of maize meal to Ksh70.

“Fertilizer hatutakula saa hii, we have to wait. We have to wait so that at least planting season comes then harvest season. So by the time, we reach that period and people are dying of hunger will you even have the patience to wait? You will not,” Babu told Sauti TV.

Babu Owino also called on the government to address other basic needs, including clothing and shelter. He regretted that Kenyans are still taxed for panties and boxers.

“The second basic need is clothing therefore reduce the taxes on clothing. Then watu wa mitumba waredusiwe tax. This is a country where bras and boxers and underwear are being taxed honestly. That’s not fair,” Babu Owino argued.

“The most important thing is to reduce taxes on clothing and also rent pia wareduce. So the basic needs are food, clothing, shelter and education. And education pia walisema ni free wapeane free education,” he added.