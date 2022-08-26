Willis Raburu is likely to make an honest woman out of his fiancee Ivy Namu in the coming weeks if not months.

The media personality proposed to Namu in July of this year, and he has already set his sights on their wedding day after the birth of their secondborn child.

Raburu said wedding plans are already underway, with Ivy Namu due in a couple of weeks.

“There is going to be a wedding after the baby comes,” he said.

The 10 Over 10 show presenter also admitted they didn’t plan for their second child but they have since overcome their fears.

Raburu also spoke about his fatherhood experience. “Ever since I was welcoming my late daughter, fatherhood changed me to have an identity. It keeps you posted and it’s been great to watch the milestones in my son Mali.”

Sharing more details about his gastric bypass surgery, Raburu said it was costly but well worth the money. The surgery sets one back between Sh600,000 and Sh900,000.

“You have to love yourself enough to know that you need help and there is no shame in it by the way. Because people always attach such procedures to shame. It is expensive but the gains are evident. If you pay whatever you pay now and in the future let’s say if I was to get, God forbid a heart attack, the money I would pay in hospital just for three days and you getting proper care, you burn out money very fast,” Raburu explained.

The TV presenter said he lost about 14 kgs in the first month after the surgery. He mentioned the procedure works better because it makes you eat less.

“I used to eat 6 to 8 chapatis or up to 8 pieces of fried chicken at a go but now I don’t think I can do one and a half chapatis,” he said.

“By the time I was going for the surgery I was 164kgs. I needed it because my blood pressure was high, my cholesterol was high. It was now a matter of taking care of my health because now I had a junior and also just for myself,” Raburu added.