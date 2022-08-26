Hamisa Mobetto says she does not understand why Diamond Platnumz is giving their son Dylan a cold shoulder.

This comes after the Bongo Flava star snubbed Dylan when he turned 5 on August 8, 2022. This raised some eyebrows as Diamond usually posts his other children with Zari Hassan and Tanasha Donna.

Some days before Dylan’s birthday, Diamond threw a huge birthday bash for daughter Tiffah in South Africa as she turned 7.

Why Dylan wasn’t accorded the same fatherly love, even Hamisa doesn’t know.

“Kusema ukweli sifahamu kwa nini nadhani hilo swali ni vizuri sana akiulizwa yeye mwenyewe binafsi. Mi ntakua sina majibu na mi si mtu ambaye anauliza nadhani ni maamuzi tu mtu unaamka tu asubui unaamua,” Hamisa said in a recent media interview.

(To be honest, I don’t know why he(Diamond) ignored Dylan. I think he is in a better position to answer that question himself because I am a person who doesn’t ask. I think it was his personal decision…)

Hamisa insisted that despite the snub, Dylan is still Diamond’s son.

“My dad did not have an Instagram page to post me on my birthday and that did not change the fact that he is my father,” she quipped.

When asked if Diamond fulfills his dad duties, Hamisa said; “I really don’t want to get into details.”