Raila Odinga has maintained that they won the presidential race and that they will not reconcile with their opponents until “the truth is known”.

Speaking at the Jesus Teaching Ministry church in Embakasi East, Nairobi, on Sunday, the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader said the truth will be known when they institute legal proceedings to challenge the presidential results beginning today, Monday, August 22.

“There will be no reconciliation until the truth is known. That truth we will show starting tomorrow,” Raila said.

He added: “Our spirit will not be muzzled by looters and thieves. We stand with you, we will not be swayed or intimidated.”

Raila likened their quest to that of the Biblical David, saying: “We will conquer them and capture all they have looted. This David will follow the David of the Bible. There’s no doubt in our minds that Kenyans spoke loudly on the 9th, that voice will not be muzzled.”

Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua on her part said the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta is far from over as they are trusting the Judiciary to deliver justice.

“The truth shall set all of us free. Without justice there can be no lasting peace and all we are seeking is justice,” she said.

“Justice is the foundation of lasting peace.” Karua added.