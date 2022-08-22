One of the choirs that performed at the Bomas of Kenya on August 15 recalled the chaotic scenes that were witnessed during the announcement of the presidential results, revealing why they could not stop singing.

Formed in 2008 and led by director/lead singer Kenneth Indiazi, Safari Voices International is a 22-member group that also serves as a band.

“We come from different backgrounds, we have teachers, civil servants, company directors ranging from young to old members,” Indiazi said.

The singer said the IEBC had hired them to perform at Bomas from 10 am until 3 pm when Chebukati was expected to announce the presidential results.

They however had to belt out more tunes for three more hours following the unprecedented chaos that left some IEBC officials injured.

“On that day we were supposed to work from 10 until the time the chairman of IEBC comes to announce the results. But because we were there serving our nation we could not stop singing. Singing there was like medicine for the tempers that were going around there,” Indiazi said.