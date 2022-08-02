President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday officially opened the new ultra-modern Kisumu Railway Station located on Busia Road next to Kisumu Cotton Mills (KICOMI).

The station, constructed as part of rehabilitation works of the Nakuru-Kisumu railway and the re-introduction of passenger service on the route, is equipped with a spacious ticketing zone, lounge and powerful public address system.

Next to the Railway Station is a business complex with 50,000 square feet of commercial rental space available to traders looking to benefit from the high human and small cargo traffic using the facility.

Uhuru opened the facility during his 3-day working tour of Nyanza and Western Kenya regions during which he will launch several development projects.

At Miwani, the President inspected rehabilitation works of a viaduct on the Nakuru-Kisumu railway line implemented by the Kenya Defence Forces, and addressed wananchi who turned out to receive him.

During the 3-day visit, the Head of State is scheduled to hold consultative meetings with the regions’ leaders and residents as well as address wananchi at various stopovers.

