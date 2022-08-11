Radio personality Oga Obinna pulled no punches as he hit back at fellow comedian Eric Omondi in their ongoing social media tirade.

It all started when Obinna and his Kiss FM cohost Kamene Goro roasted the comedian on their show over his latest character, Divalicious.

Omondi later hit back, telling Obinna and Kamene that they are beneath him as he has more money, more followers, and is more traveled.

But Obinna was having none of it as he savaged the comedian over his comedy career.

“You have more followers than me and that is the only thing that you have that I don’t have. Why? because you had a head start, then also most of your followers are from Tanzania, there is no conversion. They follow because you were mimicking one of their own.

“You brand is doing everything because it’s cheap. When it’s cheap everybody can access it. Saying you have gone to many countries because you are the one with the Visa. Then you are cheap, you are comfortable sleeping in people’s houses when you go to the States,” Obinna shouted.