“No wonder Jamal ‘Roho Safi’ Marlow issued a public apology!” This was one of the comments shared on social media after Amira stunned her followers with her remarkable body transformation.

The estranged wife of Jamal Roho Safi on Tuesday shared the results of her weight loss, posting a before and after photo of herself after shedding off 17 kgs.

Amira did not indicate how she lost the weight but she did mention that her weight loss was a result of taking time to work on herself.

“When i said am working on Myself I meant it! It’s important to remind yourself of how far you’ve come and how far you can go just take it one step at a time,” Amira said on Instagram.

The popular social media personality added that she decided to put herself first following her nasty public fallout with Jamal Roho Safi last year.

Amira added: “I decided to make a beautiful life for myself and I will only look back to see my growth! The grass is not greener on the other side; It’s greener where you water it. and that’s on putting myself first👊🏽 I done did it! I’m so proud of myself! This is how -17kgs looks like *pats myself on the back*”

