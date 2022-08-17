Bongo music superstar Diamond Platnumz(born Naseeb Abdul Juma) sent a message of congratulations to Kenyans following the announcement of William Ruto as president-elect.

Taking to social media, Diamond urged Kenyans to put their political differences aside and unite for the growth of the country.

“PONGEZI sana wana Kenya kwa kuhitimisha zoezi la uchaguzi na kumpata rais leo. Sasa hivi tena si Team Ruto, Wajackoyah ama team Raila Odinga. Ni pamoja Team Kenya ili kwa pamoja kuendeleza maendeleo ya Kenya na wana kenya kwa ujumla…”