The newly-elected Kenya Kwanza Camp has indicated it is prepared to face Azimio should they challenge the outcome of the presidential election at the Supreme Court.

The Raila Odinga-led Coalition has disputed the results released by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati on Monday.

Speaking on Tuesday, Raila said that Chebukati’s declaration of William Ruto as president-elect is null and void. He mentioned that Azimio will pursue all constitutional and legal options available to contest Ruto’s win.

But lawyer Nelson Havi said they are prepared to lock horns with Azimio in the corridors of justice.

Havi, who vied and lost in the Westlands MP race on a UDA ticket, expressed confidence that the petition would be the shortest case to be heard at the Supreme court.

“We are ready for them at the Supreme Court. In fact, we will use their own arguments on quorum of IEBC and the Court’s determination on the same in the BBI case,” Havi tweeted.

“It will be the shortest fought battle at the Apex Court.”