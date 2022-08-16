Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga has rejected the results of the August 9 election.

Addressing supporters and the media at KICC, Raila said that democracy has suffered a major setback.

The former PM blamed chairman Wafula Chebukati and some IEBC commissioners for his woes, saying they moved ahead with a minority decision.

Raila said that Mr. Chebukati does not have sole responsibility to announce the results, but rather requires a unanimous decision of the commission or a majority decision.

Raila recounted yesterday’s events, where 4 commissioners walked out of Bomas and held a press conference. He said that they Chebukati’s announcement is null and void, and that Azimio does not recognize the announcement.

The only step forward for Raila is the Supreme Court, but he was non-committal on whether they will make that move.