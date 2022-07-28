The former gospel turned secular singer Willy Paul is still trying his luck with Jovial after the songbird turned down his sexual advances.

The controversial singer left a comment on a picture of Jovial, declaring his ‘thirst’ for her.

“Siku moja utafinywa..sema ng’we,” he wrote, to which Jovial replied: “Ng’we.”

In another post, Willy Paul went all out saying he would devour Jovial like an accompaniment for traditional ugali if given a chance.

“Wewe nikupata nakukula na ugali ya ushago, aki mapenzi wewe!!!” he wrote.

Jovial was however having none of it and told off ‘Bwana Mkunaji’: “Willy Paul mi sio size yako! Tafta size yako!”

But a persistent Willy Paul wrote back telling Jovial to drop the pride.

“Jovial wacha kiburi hio kitu sio sabuni… anyway, let’s see kama sitakufinya soon,” he wrote.

And in yet another comment, Willy Paul changed tack and tried to woo Jovial with some empty promises.

“Maybe I should come slowly jaber… if you know me well then know how much pride I got in me.. so for me to come here and ask you out aaaaaih. Just say yes! Let me show you the other side of life, take you to places you’ve never been before… I know it’s cold out here but I got the skills to warm your heart… Just give me one day, one night and you’ll beg for me,” Willy Paul wrote.

Predictably, Willy Paul and Jovial likely have a new song in the pipeline and are of course trying to create a buzz before they release it.