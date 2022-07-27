President Uhuru Kenyatta has bashed his Deputy William Ruto over what he termed politics of deceit, insults, and threats.

This is after Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza cronies accused Uhuru and Raila Odinga of secretly selling the ports of Lamu, Mombasa and Kisumu to foreigners.

Ruto also claimed the two leaders were behind the transfer of port services from Mombasa to Nairobi and Naivasha.

“The port was moved to Nairobi and some people saw an opportunity to make a loot by awarding themselves its operations in Nairobi. The project would pay itself if it was implemented as envisaged,” said Ruto.

“The ‘handshake’ government is responsible for the transfer of port operations from Mombasa to Nairobi. The same people who were behind it are now going around the country blaming it on me,” he added.

The DP said should he ascend to power after the August 9 polls, he would revert the port operations to Mombasa.

But speaking on Tuesday, President Kenyatta accused Ruto of lying to gain political mileage at the expense of the welfare of the people of Kenya.

“Imagine a whole leader stands up and says, ‘look at these people they have taken railways to Naivasha… they have done this to the port’ and yet people are cheering him on,” Uhuru said in Naivasha during the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of six factories at the Naivasha Special Economic Zone.

“Kiongozi amesimama na adanganya mchana na ako ndani ya serikali. Hiyo ni haki kweli jameni. Wale wanaishi hapa hawana haki ya kuiniliwa maisha?” he posed.

Uhuru explained that they settled for Naivasha because of the geothermal energy that grants Kenya cheap power and a strategic location.

“Tumezoea mambo ya uchaguzi lakini hakuna kitu kibaya kama siasa ya udanganyifu, madharau, vitisho na matusi,” he said.

“Do you think I can carry the ocean and bring it to Naivasha? Or there is anyone who has the means to bring it. Here apart from God? We brought this railway here to attract investors who would not have come.”