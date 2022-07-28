Former Sol Generation songbird Crystal Asige has been nominated to the Senate.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) fronted the sultry singer in a party list gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday, July 25.

Crystal Asige, who is visually impaired, has been put forward to represent persons living with disability in the Senate. She has been nominated alongside her male counterpart Kakiri Nickson Ochieng, who became deaf at the age of two years.

ODM has also nominated Hezena Lemaletian to represent the youth in the Senate.

In the women category, the Raila-led party picked Chairperson of the National Elections Board (NEB) Catherine Mumma and Homa Bay County Energy and Mining (CEC) for nomination to the National Assembly. Others are Hamida Ali Kibwana and Betty Batuli Montet.

Meanwhile, the UDA has nominated Starehe Mp Charles Njagua ‘Jaguar’ to the National Assembly.

Jubilee party on the other hand has nominated Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina Pratt to the Senate.

They were listed alongside Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, who has been nominated to the National Assembly.

Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar, Gender Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Linah Jebii Kilimo also made the list.

Jubilee Party Chairman Nelson Dzuya has also been nominated for a slot in the National Assembly.