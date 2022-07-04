Raila Odinga’s lastborn daughter and personal assistant Winnie Odinga has revealed the traits she looks for in a partner.

Speaking in a radio interview recently, the BrickHouse Counsel CEO said she has a preference for tall, dark men. Winnie insisted that he also has to be learned.

“You got to be taller than me. I am 5’10… you have to be dark and like slim. He has to come with a degree,” Winnie said.

The 32-year-old also spoke about what makes a relationship work, emphasizing the importance of trust and communication.

“I look for trust, ability to communicate, have a discussion and sought of a platform I can bounce off all the work that I do,” she added.

Winnie also spoke about the difficulty of making friends as a politician’s daughter.

“That has always been a challenge. You find that children of politicians, and also children of drug dealers, don’t trust people. They have become so skeptical because there are a lot of betrayals and going back and forth.

“They have become skeptical of people, so you become cautious about how you deal with people,” Winnie explained.

In spite of all of this, Winnie said she has a small circle of friends she trusts.

“I think I have got a good circle of friends. I meet a lot of people by the nature of my work. Just keep your circle tight,” she said.