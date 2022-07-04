A man lost his life in Trans Nzoia County on Sunday following a domestic feud with his wife over Sh100.

Media reports indicate that the 29-year-old woman stabbed her husband in the chest with a kitchen knife for allegedly using the Sh100 meant for food to buy cigarettes.

Nyumba Kumi official for Matisi area, Mr Paul Ngoya Barasa, confirmed the incident saying the woman escaped lynching by members of the public.

“I was heading to Miti Mbili area when I saw a mob beating up the woman who had allegedly stabbed her husband using a kitchen knife,” he said.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jecinta Wesonga added that the woman had tried to stab their child before the husband stepped in.

“The woman rushed to the kitchen, picked up a knife and tried to stab her child, but the husband blocked her. Unfortunately, she ended up stabbing him in the chest,” Ms Wesonga told Nation.

The man received first aid at a local dispensary but was later pronounced dead on arrival at Kitale County Hospital.

His body was moved to Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

The woman was arrested and held at Matisi Police Station awaiting to be arraigned on Monday.