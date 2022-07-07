Johnson Sakaja, Edwin Sifina and Esther Passaris would most likely be the next Nairobi Governor, Senator and Woman Rep if elections were held today.

This is according to the newest opinion poll by InfoTrak, which shows Sakaja has a 6-point lead with 39 percent against Polycarp Igathe with a 33 percent popularity rating.

However, there was still a significant number of undecided voters who polled at 24 percent.

In the Nairobi Senator race, Edwin Sifuna appears to be in an unassailable lead with 44 percent of those surveyed saying they would vote for him.

His closest competitor, Kenya Kwanza’s Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, scored just 12 percent. While 39 percent of those polled were still undecided.

Elsewhere, the incumbent Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris would retain her seat if elections were held today. She enjoys 46 percent popularity while UDA’s Millicent Omanga has 20 percent.

Another 28 percent were undecided, while five percent did not answer.

InfoTrak conducted the poll on July 2 and 3 using computer-assisted telephone interviews. It sampled 1,024 people in the 17 constituencies and 85 wards of Nairobi County.

The survey’s margin of error was plus or minus three.