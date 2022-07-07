Most women voters in Nairobi would vote for Raila Odinga to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta if elections were held today.

Infotrak Research and Consulting firm released poll results on Wednesday showing a Raila-Martha Karua ticket had 47 percent approval, while Ruto and Gachagua had only 29 percent.

Roots Party presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah came in third with four percent. The number of undecided women stood at 13 percent.

Nairobi men on the other hand also prefer Raila-Karua with 52 percent, while Ruto-Gachagua were backed by 30 percent.

Six percent preferred Roots party aspirant Prof George Wajackoyah. The number of undecided men was recorded at 11 percent.

InfoTrak also found the ODM party to be the most popular in Nairobi at 51 percent, while the DP Ruto-led UDA party garnered 31 percent.

Jubilee came a distant third with a paltry 8 percent and Wiper at 6 percent. Roots Party and ANC tied at 1 percent in terms of popularity.