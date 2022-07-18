The 27-year-old is also the brains behind Mofit Supplements, which provides vitamins and supplements.

Mohamed Abdi is a fitness and nutrition consultant and the founder of Mofit, an international health lifestyle company.

Mohamed shares his fitness and entrepreneurial journey.

First things first. Tell us a bit about yourself and how you started your fitness journey.

Mohamed is a Somali-born who grew up and studied in Europe. In his early 20s, Mohamed is a well-established entrepreneur with his business brand gaining a recognisable footing across Africa, Europe and North America.

In 2016, I started an online fitness program that was more of a consultancy on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and nutrition.

What was your motivation at the beginning?

When my father learned about what I wanted to embark on, he negated it without a second thought. Not only did he have a negative view of it, but he also denied me any financial support because he preferred other professional careers such as engineering, law, and medicine.

However, I insisted and chose to go into a healthier lifestyle which I integrated with nutrition and later realised my dream. There are always obstacles in every career, but what determines success is being happy and comfortable with what you do.

Fast forward to becoming a fitness and nutrition consultant. What inspired you to do so? Could you tell us more about it and why you would say it is successful?

My passion to change how I looked inspired me; and I’d say it is successful because of how many lives I have been able to impact.

What makes it different to other body transformations out there?

I could say it’s because I’m the only person in Africa who has his own brand, in which we produce our own supplements.

How do you make sure each person’s training plan is truly personalised?

I usually consider weight, height and eating habits to personalise one’s diet plan.

What do you consider workout heaven?

That’s any time I’m working out, I call it my little heaven. (Laughs).

And workout hell?

Working out is definitely hell for lazy people. (Laughs).

What one thing do you never skip in your workout?

Abs workout.

If you don’t mind, how much do you charge for your services?