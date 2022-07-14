Tanasha Donna stunned her fans on social media after disclosing that her mother has never met her son with Diamond Platnumz, Naseeb Jnr.

Speaking in a late-night Instagram Live session while enjoying a week-long birthday vacation in Dubai, Ms Donna said she can’t wait for them to meet in a few weeks’ time.

Tanasha Donna’s mother, Diana Oketch, is said to reside in Belgium.

“I miss my baby so much, you know, when I travel for work, he is at school and he has so much work at school, he loves school. When I’m away from him, it has been five days now, I feel so empty. I feel like something is missing. So I cannot wait to go back to him,” she said.

Tanasha added: Can you imagine, my mother has never met my son? I don’t want to start tearing up on this live right now. But my mother has never met my son. And she is going to meet him for the first time in three weeks and I’m so excited, it is going to be such an emotional moment for me and I cannot wait.”

Tanasha, who jetted back to Nairobi yesterday, also announced an upcoming song.

“On August 19, I will be dropping another video, it is a drip song. It is a really dope song. And I got a UK rapper to feature on the remix of the song, not the original – which is coming out first.

On the remix, it is a very big deal for me, because I’m trying to venture into all these other markets.”