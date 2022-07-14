A woman left na Eldoret court stunned after she asked the magistrate not to release her son accused of killing his wife.

Lucy Kwamboka, 60, said her son Khadir Manda, 36, should remain at the Eldoret GK remand prison for the entirety of the murder trial out of fear for his life.

Kwamboka said if released on bond, her son would be killed by the public and the family of the deceased woman.

“I plead with the court not to release my son on bond. It will endanger his life. He should remain in remand until tempers go down,” she told probation officers.