The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has successfully obtained court orders to freeze the accounts of four junior employees of the Treasury accused of stealing public funds.

Esther Ngeru, Robert Theuri Murage, Faith Kiptis, and Doris Simiyu are accused of receiving millions of cash under the guise of allowances and facilitation fees.

The EACC says Ngeru, an internal auditor earning a salary of Sh188,000, received Sh53 million as imprests, facilitation and extraneous allowance between January 2020 and June this year.

She has allegedly been withdrawing the funds from her Mpesa in batches of Sh100,000 and Sh50,000 and cheque withdrawals leaving a balance of Sh8.5 million.

Mr Murage on his part is said to have received Sh24.7 million for similar allowances during the same period. EACC established he withdrew some of the money leaving a balance of Sh11 million.

Kiptis on the other hand allegedly received Sh79.5 million and was found with a balance of Sh8.7 million and another Sh7 million in two bank accounts.

EACC further claims Ms Simiyu, an accountant, received Sh20 million for imprest, facilitation and extraneous allowance between January 2020 and June this year. She had a balance of Sh8.9 million by the time the freeze order was issued.

Cumulatively, EACC has frozen Sh37.3 million belonging to the four employees of the Treasury for six months pending the conclusion of investigations.