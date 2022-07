A man claiming to be the biological father of singer Nandy has identified himself to Tanzanian media just days after the songbird tied the knot with singer Bill Nass.

The man who identified himself as Charles Godfrey Mfinanga said he separated from Nandy’s mother while she was still pregnant with the singer.

Mfinanga said he never had problems with Nandy’s mum but her sister was jealous of her. He claimed the sister took Nandy’s mother away for a job somewhere and they ultimately lost contact.

“Mimi naitwa Charles Godfrey Mfinanga, mama yake(Nandy) tulipotezana akiwa mjamzito. Nilikuwa mtu wa madini, sikuweza kumtafuta na wakati huo mwaka 1992 hakukuwa na simu kwa ajili ya mawasiliano.

“Mimi na mama yake Nandy hatukuwa na tatizo lolote isipokuwa dada yake alimuonea wivu wakati nipo na yule mama. Akamtorosha/kumpoteza kama mfanyakazi akampeleka sehemu ambayo sijui,” he narrated.

Mfinanga said he decided to come out now so that Nandy can acknowledge her roots.

“Nimeona nijitambulishe anikubali au anikatae lakini ajue kwamba mimi ndio baba yake wa kumzaa kama ana mwingine ni wa kumlea,” he said, adding that whether Nandy accepts him as her father or not, he won’t harbor any hard feelings towards her.

“Nachotamani kumwambia Nandy ni kitu kimoja, mimi sijawahi kumuona, kama ametambua kuna Charles Mfinanga zaidi ya mimi awe huru nampa baraka zote lakini ajue ni damu yangu.

“Najulikana Arusha nzima, nikakutana na huyu mamake ambaye hata sasa hivi nikimuona amezeeka sijui ana hali gani kama akinitambua anitambue au akinikataa anikatae ila aelewe Nandy ni mtoto wangu kwa sababu aliondoka na ujauzito,” Mfinanga said.