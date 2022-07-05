Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has revealed more political intrigues surrounding the Uhuru succession race.

The Kenya Kwanza running mate now claims that President Kenyatta tried to sway Kithure Kindiki to dump the Ruto-led Coalition and join the Raila-led Azimio camp.

Speaking at a political rally in Tharaka Nithi this past weekend, Gachagua alleged that Uhuru offered Kindiki money to quit Kenya Kwanza.

“This professor (Kindiki) was called by Uhuru Kenyatta and was asked to be given money to turn on DP Ruto but he refused,” Gachagua alleged.

The MP added that Kindiki’s decision to turn down Uhuru Kenyatta convinced Kenya Kwanza leaders to have Kindiki oversee the elections.

“ We decided that this election will be overseen by a person who could not be bought.”

Gachagua also spoke about his current relationship with Kindiki, saying they are still good friends.

The lawmaker said it if were possible, he would have shared the running mate slot with Kindiki.

“Professor Kithure Kindiki and I are like a ring and a finger. We are friends from way back. These were children of the same father but there was only one slot and could not be divided. If it was possible, we would divide the DP seat for Kindiki and me.