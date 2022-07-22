An American preacher has accused nominated senator Millicent Omanga of defrauding him out of Sh28,000.

David Smittkamp of the US-based Church of Love said he paid the amount as deposit for a flat in Omanga’s apartment block in Kisii early this year.

The 54-year-old pastor is married to a Kenyan woman living in Mosocho, Kisii County.

Mr Smittkamp said he rented out the flat from January to March 15 and had been assured he would be refunded the Sh28,000 deposit if he left the house undamaged.

The pastor said when he left, the caretaker said the deposit would be refunded on April 15.

“It has been three months since I was told the money would be reimbursed and I have not seen any such thing. The caretaker told me he would give me the amount as soon as the senator wired it to him, but he has not received that amount to pay me since March,” Mr Smittkamp said.

“I wonder how a person, with a high position as that of the senator would con people in this manner. I even called her and after hearing me, she clicked, hung up the phone and blocked my number,” he added.

When reached for comment, Millicent Omanga said Smittkamp should deal with the agents managing the property, and not her.

“I do not recall such a matter. I honestly do not remember such a thing, but being an issue of rent and deposit, he (Smittkamp) should contact the apartment’s agents, who I am sure will handle the matter,” she said.