Musician Akothee was a proud mother after her firstborn daughter Vesha Awour Okello bought herself a car.

Over the weekend, Vesha announced she had acquired a brand new 2018 Nissan Juke as a belated gift for her 25th birthday in June.

“Finally gifted myself this baby for my birthday, upgraded,” Vesha posted.

The new ride is the second car that Vesha has bought for herself, with her first being gifted by Akothee.

The singer was full of praise for Vesha as she hailed her for keeping the gift a secret and always surprising her.

“Well not all rich kids got brains, some are entitled to their parent’s wealth that they can’t do anything for themselves. For those who force me to be a role model to their children, don’t you think we are AGEMATES and that your children should copy my children and not me?” Akothee posed.

She continued: “ See this my firstborn. This idiot can keep secrets! Vesha Awuor Okello you keep surprising me. Well, this is the second car she is buying for herself, I first bought her a car when she turned 18 and our agreement was she will never ask me for fuel nor insurance nor maintenance.

“A year down the line after her confirmation at work, she surprised me with an upgraded version of her new car 👏👏, just yesterday she called me and said she had a surprise for me 🙆‍♂️ I thought she was pregnant 🤣🤣🤣

Sasa hii heart Attack yolo. Well, I can say I love you girl @veshashaillan I am proud of you mom. Hakuna sponsor hapa its pure work smart passion and patience. I clapp for my daughters as I wait for my turn. I love you mom. Sasa unibebe unipeleke clinic 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏” Akothee concluded.

Vesha responded: “Thank you so much mum it’s your love and support that made this possible ❤️ couldn’t ask for a better mum.”