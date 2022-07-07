Kenya is a land of contrasts and beauty. From the bustling city of Nairobi to the wide open spaces of the Maasai Mara, there is something for everyone in this amazing country.

Did you know that Kenya is also a great place to play golf? In this article, we will discuss some of the best places in Kenya to hit the links.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced golfer, you are sure to find a course that meets your needs!

Muthiaga

Golf is a popular pastime in Kenya, and Muthaiga Golf Club is one of the best places to play. This private club is located just outside of Nairobi, and it features an 18-hole course that is perfect for all skill levels.

If you are looking for a challenging game, Muthaiga is the place for you! However, keep in mind that there are many professionals out there, so you’ll want to improve your skills before joining them. One way to do that is to prevent swinging too hard when you hit the ball.

You should also focus on your backswing and aim for a smooth, consistent stroke.

Thika Greens

If you’re looking for something more affordable than Muthaiga, then you should check out Thika Greens. This public course is located in the town of Thika, which is about an hour outside of Nairobi.

The course features 18 holes, and it is perfect for players of all skill levels. You can also enjoy a meal at the on-site restaurant after your game.

Besides golf, Thika is also a great place to go for a nature hike or safari!

Sigona

Sigona Golf Club is one of the most popular golf clubs in Kenya. The course is situated on undulating terrain with spectacular views of the Ngong Hills. The club has a pro shop, driving range, and clubhouse.

If you are looking for a challenge, Sigona is the place for you! The course is also great for beginners, as there are many lessons available. In addition, the club offers a variety of social events, so you can meet other golfers and make new friends.

For example, they have a monthly ladies’ day, which is a great opportunity to socialize and learn more about the game.

Windsor

Located in Nairobi, Windsor Golf Club is one of the most exclusive clubs in Kenya. The course has been host to a number of Kenyan Open tournaments and is considered one of the best in the country.

The club has a strict dress code and membership is by invitation only. Since Windsor is such a popular club, it can be difficult to get a tee time. However, if you are lucky enough to get on the course, you are sure to have an amazing experience!

Karen

Karen Country Club is one of the most scenic courses in Kenya. The 18-hole course is situated on gentle rolling hills with beautiful views of the Ngong Hills.

The club also has a pro shop, driving range, and clubhouse. In addition, Karen Country Club offers a variety of social events, such as ladies’ days and men’s nights. If you are looking for a relaxed atmosphere, Karen is the place for you!

Also, you can take a walk on the nature trail or go for a swim in the pool after your game.

Nyeri

Nyeri Golf Club is located in the town of Nyeri, which is about two hours outside of Nairobi.

The course is situated on the slopes of Mount Kenya, and it offers stunning views of the mountain. The club has a championship-level course that is perfect for players of all levels. There are also several cottages on the property that guests can rent.

In addition, you can also find a number of restaurants and cafes in Nyeri.

The Great Rift Valley

The Great Rift Valley is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Kenya. The valley is home to a variety of wildlife, including lions, elephants, and giraffes.

In addition, there are several golf courses located within the valley. One of the most popular courses is the Great Rift Valley Lodge & Golf Resort.

The resort features an 18-hole course, and it is situated on the edge of a crater lake. If you are looking for an unforgettable experience, then you should definitely check out the Great Rift Valley!

Kenya is a great place to play golf. From colonial times this country has been a top destination for golfers from all around the world.

The climate is perfect for playing all year round and there are many different courses to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a challenge or a relaxing game, you can find it in Kenya.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your clubs and head to Kenya for an amazing experience.