Musician Crystal Asige says it is an honour to be nominated to the Senate by ODM Party leader Raila Odinga.
The former Sol Generation singer is among several famous personalities nominated to Parliament in a Gazette notice published this week.
In a statement on Thursday, Asige said her nomination was a win for the PWD community.
“This week Hon. Raila Odinga chose to leave no Kenyan behind – no matter their ability or disability. I consider this Senate nomination by Baba and ODM to be an honour and count this as a win for the communities I represent. A win for Persons with Disabilities, a win for women, and a win for the youth in Kenya.
“There is never a better measure of what a person is than what he does when he is absolutely free to choose” – William M. Bulger,” Crystal Asige wrote.
She also congratulated her male counterpart Nickson Ochieng’ who has also been nominated to represent persons living with disabilities in parliament.
I also extend my appreciation to my fellow nominee, Nickson Ochieng’ for the immense contribution he continues to make for the PWD community. I am incredibly grateful to my lifelong support system, from family, friends and to my #Wafuasi who have never ceased to believe in me.
“God makes me smile every time He reminds me that hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny. Always by Faith not by sight,” Asige said.