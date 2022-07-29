Musician Crystal Asige says it is an honour to be nominated to the Senate by ODM Party leader Raila Odinga.

The former Sol Generation singer is among several famous personalities nominated to Parliament in a Gazette notice published this week.

In a statement on Thursday, Asige said her nomination was a win for the PWD community.

“This week Hon. Raila Odinga chose to leave no Kenyan behind – no matter their ability or disability. I consider this Senate nomination by Baba and ODM to be an honour and count this as a win for the communities I represent. A win for Persons with Disabilities, a win for women, and a win for the youth in Kenya.