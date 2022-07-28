President Uhuru Kenyatta shared a light moment with one of his supporters in Nakuru on Wednesday, when he commissioned the refurbished Nakuru Railway Station.

While addressing residents about the benefits of the development projects he had launched in Naivasha, a woman in the crowd momentarily interrupted his speech and shouted, “Uhuru, we love you.”

Without hesitation, Uhuru looked in the direction of the supporter and said ‘I love you too’.

The crowd erupted into cheers as Uhuru laughed and blushed before thanking the supporter for professing her love.

“I love you too 😘 ” President Uhuru responds to a woman in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/lzHcMWa8Nj — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) July 27, 2022



The exchange of sweet nothings was not the only light incident witnessed at the Nakuru Railway Station. After completing his speech, a woman in the crowd tried to catch Uhuru’s attention, with the president asking his security detail not to manhandle her.

“Ngoja kidogo. Nitakuona, tulia. Wachaneni na yeye. Keti chini mummy, nitakuona,” Uhuru said.

And in yet another unusual moment in Naivasha on Tuesday, Uhuru had to pause his speech after he was interrupted by a landing chopper.

“Sasa hawa wanakuja wakati nasoma hii kitu jameni,” Uhuru says before continuing his address.

A few moments later, the chopper becomes louder forcing Uhuru to wait.

“Wacha tungojee tu…” he said, before engaging the crowd: “Mambo? Muko aje wenzangu?”

Seconds later, Uhuru hilariously lamented that the chopper pilot waited until he started his speech to disrupt his speech.

“Tumezunguka kule pahali tumezunguka walikua wamekaa pale wanangojea nianze kusoma..’eh sasa twende tumharibie kazi yake’,” Uhuru said as the crowd burst into laughter.

With his tenure coming to end, one thing Uhuru Kenyatta will surely be remembered for is his funny remarks during various keynote speeches.

Here’s a video of the chopper incident courtesy of Citizen TV.