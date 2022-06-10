Equity Bank‘s Wings to Fly scholarship program was initiated to support bright students from financially unstable families across Kenya’s 47 counties to access fully funded secondary education.

Wings to Fly cover tuition fees, accommodation, books, uniform, shopping, pocket money, and transport to and from school during the 4 years of secondary education. Currently, it boasts over 39,000 beneficiaries since its inception in 2010, with 2,000 students benefiting in the 2022/2023 program.

The wholistic scholarship program aims to develop and inspire young leaders through access to secondary and tertiary education coupled with mentorship and career training. How can you apply for the Equity Wings to Fly program?

This article will highlight how to access Equity Wings to Fly application documents, fill them and submit them online.

You should note that applications are usually open after the KCPE results of a particular year are out and closed after the candidates enroll for their post-primary studies.

Who qualifies for Equity Wings To Fly Scholarship?

For you to get Equity Wings to Fly scholarship, you must:

* Be a needy student from a poor family and parents are unable to pay your school fees for secondary studies

* Be a Kenyan citizen by birth

* Have your KCPE results slip

* Have passed your KCPE examinations and be among the top 5th percentile in your sub-county

How To Apply for Equity Wings To Fly Scholarship

No paperwork. Applications for the Equity Wings to Fly scholarship program are done online with no application fees charged. Here is how to apply Equity Wings to Fly scholarship online.

1. Visit www.equitygroupfoundation.com/wings-to-fly/

2. Go to the Scholarship section and choose ‘Apply for Wings to Fly Program’

3. Log in by entering a valid email or phone number and a password or register with your full name and addresses

4. After registration, a code will be sent to your phone number and email. Enter the code to activate the account

5. You will be redirected to the Equity Wings to Fly online application form. Fill it with personal, education, and family details, describing your background

6. Submit the complete document and download the recommendation and declaration form

7. Fill out the forms, upload them and click ‘Save Changes’

You are done! You will be contacted by the Equity Wings to Fly support team with information on whether you qualified or not.

Equity Wings to Fly contacts

Phone number – +254763063000

Email – [email protected]

