Kenya’s high-flying Afropop hitmakers Sauti Sol are on a mission to help their fans attain financial freedom.

The ‘Live And Die in Afrika’ singers have entered into partnership with the wealth-tech startup, Ndovu Tech.

Owned and run by Waanzilishi Capital Limited, Ndovu is an online micro-investment platform that allows Kenyans to invest as little as Sh5,000 in local and global financial markets such as US stocks and index funds.

Ndovu offers customers personalised financial advice, access to low-cost, globally diversified portfolios and financial education.

The wealth-tech startup announced its partnership with Sauti Sol on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The strategic partnership is geared toward promoting financial literacy and driving financial inclusion among the youth in Kenya and Africa.

Speaking at the partnership event, Sauti Sol highlighted the need for Africans to work towards ownership. The musicians also lauded Ndovu for taking a different approach toward financial inclusion, allowing Africans to own companies that they consume daily.

“Together with Ndovu, we believe it is crucial to help our fans to achieve financial freedom. There is a need for Africans to work towards ownership, an opportunity that Ndovu provides,” Sauti Sol noted.

To learn more about the platform, visit www.ndovu.co. Ndovu app is also available on Play Store and the Apple Store.