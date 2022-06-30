Comedian Prof Hamo(born Herman Gakobo Kago) might have just become a dad of six if his recent social media post is anything to go by.

The Churchill Show comedian this week took to Instagram to welcome a new bundle of joy.

While he did not indicate if he was the father, Prof Hamo shared a photo of the baby girl with a ‘welcome home’ message.

“Welcome home baby Renee,” he wrote on Tuesday, June 28.

Prof Hamo added: “Tumeongeza kura nyingine ya Wajackoyah.Nani anajua kupiga ile ariririri nimpatie directions.”

The post had his fans congratulating him and referring to him as Father Abraham. The former Hot96 radio presenter has two kids with his second wife, Jemutai, and three with his first wife, Zipporah.

It is still unclear who delivered the newborn, with Prof Hamo seemingly keeping a low profile since his paternity scandal with Jemutai.