If you follow Huddah Monroe or Juma Jux on social media, you would be forgiven for thinking that they are a couple.

The Tanzanian singer and the Kenyan socialite have been pictured in public displays of affection, sparking dating rumors across East Africa.

However, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out it’s all a publicity stunt, with Juma Jux releasing a music video – Simuachi – featuring Huddah and the latter launching her cosmetics products in Tanzania.

Juma Jux confirmed their symbiotic business relationship, saying they are friends who have decided to come together and support each other.

“Every time I get a chance, I like to support friends who have an entrepreneurial mindset and are hardworking. Someone like Huddah who is always pushing hard for her products and is doing well,” he said.

“If you are friends, if you are lovers, family it does not matter. The endgame is to always lift each other in all that we do. If you are in a relationship, say friendship and you are not making money together or supporting each other, then you won’t go far. She is my friend and that’s why I support her,” the singer added.

‘Huddah Taken’

Huddah on her part claimed she is dating someone in Tanzania but it is not Juma Jux.

She also explained the kiss she shared with Juma, saying: “People kiss. Friends kiss, you can kiss your child on the cheeks. Just watch out, you can tell the energy.”

On her relationship with Juma Jux, Huddah Monroe told reporters in Tanzania, “He is a good-looking guy, and I’m sure women were waiting to date him and are heartbroken after I came into the picture, but Juxx and I are not dating.

She added: “We are friends na ikitokea kama tunadate maybe…you know I am sorry, but huwezi kumcontrol mwanaume kile anataka. More importantly, we are business partners. We have been in business for a long time.”

When asked when she plans to get married, Huddah said: “Very soon. I’m dating someone in Tanzania…”